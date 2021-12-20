MBSE Board Exam 2022: Mizoram Class 10, 12 Annual Exam Datesheet Out

MBSE exam schedule 2022: The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education High School Leaving Certificate, High School Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate or MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Datesheet 2022 has been released on the official website. Candidates can get all the information related to examinations and other events on the official website - mbse.edu.in. As per the official notice issued by the examination department, the HSSLC examination for the session 2022 for the Arts, Science, and Commerce stream will be conducted from March 1 to March 25, 2022. Whereas the practical examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021, from 9 am to 4 pm for all subjects. The HSLC Exam 2022 is scheduled to commence on February 28, 2022, and end on March 16, 2022. The practical examination for all the subjects will be conducted from March 17 to March 22, 2022.

MBSE exam schedule 2022: HSLC Exam 2022

Subject Date English February 28, 2022 M.I.L March 2, 2022 Science, Theory March 7, 2022 Social Science March 10, 2022 Mathematics March 14, 2022 Home Science/ Introductory IT/ Civics & Economics, Commercial Studies March 16, 2022

MBSE HSLC HSSLC Datesheet 2022: HSSLC Exam 2022

Subject Date English March 1, 2022 M.I.L March 3, 2022 Education/Psychology/Physics/Accountancy March 8, 2022 History/Biology/Business Mathematics March 11, 2022 Political Science/PA/Business Studies/Chemistry March 15, 2022 Home Science/ Introductory IT/ Civics & Economics, Commercial Studies March 17, 2022 Mathematics/Geography March 21, 2022 Sociology/Geography March 23, 2022 Economics March 25, 2022

MBSE board exams 2022: Official Notice | More details

The practical examination would be conducted for subjects including Science, Introductory Information Technology, and Home Science. Candidates can check the official notification here - MBSE exam schedule 2022. It is advised that candidates keep a regular check on the official website for more updates about the board exam.

