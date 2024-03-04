English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Meghalaya Board SSLC exam 2024 begins today; Check important instructions here

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is gearing up to kickstart the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exams 2024 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is gearing up to kickstart the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exams 2024 starting from today, March 4.

Students appearing for the Meghalaya SSLC exams 2024 will begin with the English paper on March 4, with the exams concluding on March 15.

To enter the examination hall, students are required to carry their admit cards along with a valid photo identity card. It is advised for candidates to reach the exam centers at least one hour before the commencement of the board exams.

In Meghalaya, the government has decided to use NCERT textbooks instead of state ones for school students, citing that the state textbooks do not meet the required standards. Last year, the government also announced the adoption of the CBSE syllabus for three subjects in Classes 11 and 12, including physical education, sociology, and psychology.

Important Instructions

To ensure a smooth experience during the MBOSE class 10 exam, students are advised to arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Carrying the MBOSE SSLC admit card is compulsory, as it serves as a crucial document for entry into the examination hall. Students without their admit cards will not be permitted to enter.

Electronic devices, including calculators and mobile phones, are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

It's essential for students to maintain integrity during the exam. Any attempt to use unfair means may lead to severe consequences, including being barred from future exams.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

