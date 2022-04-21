MP Board 10th Result 2022 Expected This Week; Here's List Of Websites To Check Scores

MP Board 10th Result: The results for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, are expected to be released this week on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Education Board - results.nic.in. The MP Board results will be for those students who have appeared for the class 10 examinations. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the result, but chances are high that the result will be declared this week. Notably, this year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will also release the toppers list, as it was not released last year because the result was based on an internal assessment. As many as 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh class 10 and 12 exams this year.

The evaluation process of the paper has ended, and now the board is preparing to announce the results for classes 10 and 12. "The evaluation process is complete. We are working on preparing and announcing the results for classes 10 and 12 of the Madhya Pradesh Board. Both the class 10th and 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April, "Balwant Verma, the Controller, said."

Here are lists of websites that can be used to check the MP Board 10th Result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

MP Board Matric Result; Here's how to download

STEP 1: Open mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on "High School" or "mpresults." nic. in

Step 3: After that, enter your name or roll number with your date of birth to proceed.

Step 4: To view your MPBSE High School Results 2022, click the Submit button.

button. Step 5: On the next page, you can see the MP Board's 10th result (2022)

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

MP Board Class 10th Result: Previous year pass percentage