Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

MP Board admit card 2024 released for classes 10 and 12, here's direct link to download

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2024. Here's the direct link to download.

Nandini Verma
MP Board admit card 2024 out
MP Board admit card 2024 out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2024. Both students and school authorities can access and download the MP Board hall tickets through the official website, mpbse.nic.in. This comprehensive guide covers the release details, exam schedules, a step-by-step process to download the admit cards, and essential guidelines for the exam day.

As per the official schedule, the MP board exams for classes 10 and 12 are set to be conducted in February and March 2024, following the traditional offline mode. The Class 10 exams are scheduled between February 5 and 28, 2024, while Class 12 exams will take place from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Direct link to download the MP Board Classes 10th and 12th Admit Card 2024

How to Download MP Board Admit Card 2024

  1. Visit the Official Website: Start by navigating to the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.
  2. Locate Admit Card Section: Look for the 'Admit Card' or 'Hall Ticket' section on the homepage.
  3. Select Class and Exam Year: Choose the appropriate class (10th or 12th) and the exam year (2024).
  4. Enter Login Credentials: School authorities need to log in using the required credentials such as the application number and a captcha code.
  5. Download Admit Card: Once logged in, locate the option to download the admit card and click on it.
  6. Print and Distribution: After downloading, it's advisable to take a printout of the admit card. Schools can also distribute physical copies to students.

For more detailed information about the MPBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, students are encouraged to visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Stay informed, adhere to the guidelines, and make the most of the examination season with the MP Board's 2024 exam preparations.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement