MP Board admit card 2024 released for classes 10 and 12, here's direct link to download

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2024. Both students and school authorities can access and download the MP Board hall tickets through the official website, mpbse.nic.in. This comprehensive guide covers the release details, exam schedules, a step-by-step process to download the admit cards, and essential guidelines for the exam day.

As per the official schedule, the MP board exams for classes 10 and 12 are set to be conducted in February and March 2024, following the traditional offline mode. The Class 10 exams are scheduled between February 5 and 28, 2024, while Class 12 exams will take place from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

Advertisement

How to Download MP Board Admit Card 2024

Visit the Official Website: Start by navigating to the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in. Locate Admit Card Section: Look for the 'Admit Card' or 'Hall Ticket' section on the homepage. Select Class and Exam Year: Choose the appropriate class (10th or 12th) and the exam year (2024). Enter Login Credentials: School authorities need to log in using the required credentials such as the application number and a captcha code. Download Admit Card: Once logged in, locate the option to download the admit card and click on it. Print and Distribution: After downloading, it's advisable to take a printout of the admit card. Schools can also distribute physical copies to students.

For more detailed information about the MPBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, students are encouraged to visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Stay informed, adhere to the guidelines, and make the most of the examination season with the MP Board's 2024 exam preparations.