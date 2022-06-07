MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2022 Schedule Out, Check More Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary exam 2022. The class 10 or High School supplementary exams will begin on June 21, 2022. Whereas, the MP Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will be conducted on June 20, 2022. The MP Board 12th supplementary exam 2022 for the vocational course will be conducted between June 21 and June 27, 2022.

The schedule mentions that supplementary exams for both classes will be held in the morning shift. The shift will begin at 9 am and end at 12 pm. This year, the MP Board supplementary exam 2022 will be conducted in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on April 29, 2022. A total of 72.72% of students in Class 12 qualified for the exam, while only 59.54% of students in Class 10 managed to clear the exam.

Check supplementary exam schedule here

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल से संबद्ध विद्यालयों की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की पूरक परीक्षा 2022 की समय सारिणी में आंशिक संशोधन किया गया हैं। कक्षा 12वीं के सभी विषयों की पूरक परीक्षाएँ सोमवार 20 जून, 2022 और 10वीं की मंगलवार 21 जून से शुरू होकर 01 जुलाई 2022 तक चलेगी। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) June 6, 2022

हायर सेकण्डरी व्यावसायिक (द्वितीय अवसर) पूरक परीक्षा मंगलवार 21 जून से 30 जून 2022 तक होगी। परीक्षाएं सुबह 9 से 12 बजे के बीच निर्धारित परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर सम्पन्न होगी। संशोधित पूरक परीक्षा कार्यक्रम मण्डल की वेबसाईट https://t.co/K8U6Dm4Xoo पर देखे जा सकते हैं। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) June 6, 2022

MPBSE Supplementary Exam Fees

Students had to pay an exam fee of Rs 350 for each subject.

For vocational courses, students had to pay Rs 350 for two subjects.

Examination fee for four subjects was Rs 500

Rs 600 was applicable for more than four subjects

This year, MP Board revised the marking scheme. As per the MP board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks were allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks were for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 was conducted for 70 marks, and 30 marks for practicals.

Distribution of MP Board class 10 & 12 mark sheets begins

MP Board announced that the distribution of mark sheets has been started. Both class 10, as well as class 12 students, will now get their mark sheets. They will have to contact their respective school or college to get information about the same.