MP Board Class 10th Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow, Here Are The Guidelines To Be Followed

MP Board exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board has already started conducting class 12th exams on February 17, 2022. The Board is also gearing up to conduct the class 10th exams from Friday, February 18, 2022. The students will be taking exam in over four thousand exam centres. The MP Board has made sure that proper arrangements are being at the exam centres. The board through a tweet informed that around 1 crore rupees have been spent to ensure proper sanitisation. The exam day guidelines which students will have to follow are mentioned below.
MP Board class 10 exam 2022: Guidelines to be followed
- Students have already been told to reach the exam centre around 90 minutes before the exam begins. Exam will begin at 10 am and entry will be given in the exam hall between 8.30 am and 9.45 am.
- Board has said that it is mandatory for everyone to undergo thermal screening at exam centre
- As mentioned above, sanitisation of centre as well as students and staff members will be done
- In case of any symptoms, students will have to take exams in isolation centres
- It is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Along with this, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof
- Students will get 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper. Answer sheets will be given 5 minutes before scheduled time so that students can fill in the details.
Here's how to download MP Board class 10th exam hall ticket
- For downloading the MP Board 2022 hall tickets, registered candidates will have to go to the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
- Then, on the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Examination and Enrollment Form."
- Automatically, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link that reads, "MP Board Exam Admit Card 2022."
- Candidates will have to enter registration number and password/date of birth and click on submit
- Post submitting, admit card will be displayed on screen
- Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download the same
- Candidates will have to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall