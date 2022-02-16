MP Board Class 12th Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

MP Board exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board will begin both class 10th and class 12th exams this week. MP Board class 12th exams are scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 17, 2022 and class 10th exams will begin from Friday, February 18, 2022. Registered students will be taking exam in over four thousand exam centres. Out of those 104 centres are there in State capital Bhopal. Proper arrangements are being made to sanitize the exam centres. As per a tweet on official handle of MP Board, around 1 crore rupees will be spent to ensure proper sanitisation. Students who have not yet downloaded admit cards can download it now by following these steps.

MP board class 12th exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines

It is mandatory for everyone to undergo thermal screening at exam centre

MP Board has ensured that sanitisation of centre as well as students will be done

In case of any symptoms, students will have to take exams in isolation centres

Students have to reach exam centre around 1.30 hours before the exam begins. Exam will begin at 10 am and entry will be given in the exam hall from 8.30 am to 9.45 am.

Students will get 10 minutes extra time to read question paper. Answer sheets will be given 5 minutes before scheduled time so that students can fill the details.

MPBSE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download MPBSE Class 12 hall ticket