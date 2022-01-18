Last Updated:

MP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Pre-board Date Sheet Out, Take-home Format To Be Followed

MP Board Exam 2022: The board has released the date sheet for both class 10 and class 12 examinations. The highlights of the schedule can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MP Board Exam 2022

Image: Shutterstock


MP Board Exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE, has uploaded the MP Board Date Sheet 2022 on official website. The date sheet has been released on Monday, January 17, 2022. Students can check the notification for class 10, 12 time table for Pre-Board exams here. For more details, they are free to go to the official website mpbse.nic.in.  

Exam to be conducted in 'take home' format

MP Board Date Sheet 2022 highlights that pre-board exams for both the classes will be held in 'Take Home' format. The exams for 10th as well as 12th will begin from January 20, 2022. To be noted that the exams for both classes will end on different dates. In the take home format, students will be getting the question papers and answer sheets at least 1 day prior to the commencement of exam. Moreover, the Board has sent a set of detailed guidelines to schools that need to be followed while conducting the exam. The time table highlights can be checked here. 

READ | NIOS Board Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 date sheet out, theory exam to begin on April 6

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Class 12 Pre-Board Time Table 

Name of the Subject(s)

Exam date(s)

Hindi

January 20, 2022

English

January 21, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu/Marathi

January 22, 2022

Mathematics

January 24, 2022

Political Science, Animal Husbandry, Indian Culture and History

January 25, 2022

Home Science, Environmental Education, Entrepreneurship

January 27, 2022

History, Elements of Science

January 28, 2022

Book Keeping & Accountancy, Crop Production & Horticulture

January 29, 2022

Informatics Practice, Biotechnology, Beauty & Wellness, and other NSQF subjects

January 31, 2022   

MP Board Class 10 Pre-Board Time Table: Highlights

Name of the Subject(s)

Date(s)

English

January 20, 2022
Science

January 21, 2022
Hindi

January 22, 2022

Mathematics

 January 24, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu

January 25, 2022

Social Science

January 27, 2022

NSQF VOC - IT, Security, Beauty & Wellness, Retail, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber, Automobile

 January 28, 2022

MP Board Exam 2022: Dates

To be noted that the Board had already released MP Date Sheet 2022. As per the schedule, board exams of both the classes would begin in the month of February 2022. Till now, no new update has been announced by the Board. However, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MPBSE for more updates.  

READ | COVID: RBSE 12th board practical exams postponed, new dates to be out in Feb
READ | CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Board releases sample paper for 10th, 12th exams, check links here
READ | Bihar Board Exams: State aims to vaccinate students by January 26 amid COVID-19 spike
READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Registration open; here's how to apply
Tags: MP Board Exam 2022, MPBSE, Mp board
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND