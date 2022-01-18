MP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Pre-board Date Sheet Out, Take-home Format To Be Followed

MP Board Exam 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE, has uploaded the MP Board Date Sheet 2022 on official website. The date sheet has been released on Monday, January 17, 2022. Students can check the notification for class 10, 12 time table for Pre-Board exams here. For more details, they are free to go to the official website mpbse.nic.in.

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 की कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं की प्री-बोर्ड की परीक्षा की समय सारणी जारी की है।



कक्षा 10वीं की प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षा 20.01.2022 से 28.01.2022 तक और कक्षा 12वीं की प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षा 20.01.2022 से 31.01.202 तक टेक होम के रूप में संचालित होंगी pic.twitter.com/l7LnNIFNbU — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) January 17, 2022

Exam to be conducted in 'take home' format

MP Board Date Sheet 2022 highlights that pre-board exams for both the classes will be held in 'Take Home' format. The exams for 10th as well as 12th will begin from January 20, 2022. To be noted that the exams for both classes will end on different dates. In the take home format, students will be getting the question papers and answer sheets at least 1 day prior to the commencement of exam. Moreover, the Board has sent a set of detailed guidelines to schools that need to be followed while conducting the exam. The time table highlights can be checked here.

MP Board Date Sheet 2022: Class 12 Pre-Board Time Table

Name of the Subject(s) Exam date(s) Hindi January 20, 2022 English January 21, 2022 Sanskrit/Urdu/Marathi January 22, 2022 Mathematics January 24, 2022 Political Science, Animal Husbandry, Indian Culture and History January 25, 2022 Home Science, Environmental Education, Entrepreneurship January 27, 2022 History, Elements of Science January 28, 2022 Book Keeping & Accountancy, Crop Production & Horticulture January 29, 2022 Informatics Practice, Biotechnology, Beauty & Wellness, and other NSQF subjects January 31, 2022

MP Board Class 10 Pre-Board Time Table: Highlights

Name of the Subject(s) Date(s) English January 20, 2022 Science January 21, 2022 Hindi January 22, 2022 Mathematics January 24, 2022 Sanskrit/Urdu January 25, 2022 Social Science January 27, 2022 NSQF VOC - IT, Security, Beauty & Wellness, Retail, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber, Automobile January 28, 2022

MP Board Exam 2022: Dates

To be noted that the Board had already released MP Date Sheet 2022. As per the schedule, board exams of both the classes would begin in the month of February 2022. Till now, no new update has been announced by the Board. However, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MPBSE for more updates.