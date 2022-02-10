MP Board Exams 2022: Class 9 And 11 Exam Schedule Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Quick links:
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for Class 9 and Class 11 exams. As per schedule, the MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 11 will begin from March 16, 2022. Whereas Class 9 exams are scheduled to begin from March 16, 2022. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed at mpbse.nic.in. Along with this, it has also been uploaded on the official social media handles of education department. Important dates related to MP Board Exams can be checked here.
|
Subject
|
Date
|
|March 15, 2022
|
|March 23, 2022
|
|March 24, 2022
|
|March 25, 2022
|
|March 28, 2022
|
|March 31, 2022
|
|
April 1, 2022
|
|
April 4, 2022
|
|
April 5, 2022
|
|
April 7, 2022
|
|
April 8, 2022
|
|
April 9, 2022
|
|
April 13, 2022
|Subject
|Date
|
Mathematics
|March 16, 2022
|
English
|March 21, 2022
|Urdu
|March 23, 2022
|Hindi
|March 24, 2022
|Science
|March 30, 2022
|Marathi, Painting, Music
|April 1, 2022
|Social Science
|April 4, 2022
|NSQF associated subjects
|April 6, 2022
|Sanskrit
|April 12, 2022
Students must know that the exam will be conducted in offline mode. They will have to wear their masks and maintain social distancing at all times. Students will also have to carry hand sanitisers with them. All exams for both Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The deadline to reach the examination centre is 8 am. Post 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall.