MP Board Exams 2022: Class 9 And 11 Exam Schedule Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

MP Board exams 2022: The Board has released date sheet for class 9 and class 11 exams. Students will have to reach the exam centre at least 30 mins before exam.

Mp board exams 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for Class 9 and Class 11 exams. As per schedule, the MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 11 will begin from March 16, 2022. Whereas Class 9 exams are scheduled to begin from March 16, 2022. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed at mpbse.nic.in. Along with this, it has also been uploaded on the official social media handles of education department. Important dates related to MP Board Exams can be checked here.

MP Board Exams 2022: Class 11 Date Sheet  

Subject

Date
  • English
 March 15, 2022
  • Physics
  • EconomicsAnimal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery
  • Element of Science
  • Fifth Question Letter (Vocational)
  • History of Indian Art 
 March 23, 2022
  • Biotechnology
  • Indian Music
 March 24, 2022
  • Psychology
  • Agriculture
  • Home Science
  • Drawing and Designing
  • Book Keeping and Accountancy 
  • Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational)
  • Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
 March 25, 2022
  • Chemistry
  • History
  • Business Studies
  • Drawing and Painting
  • Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture
  • Home Management, Nutrition and Textile
  • Third Question Letters (Vocational)
 March 28, 2022
  • Urdu
  • Marathi

 

 March 31, 2022
  • Informatic Practices
  • Biology

April 1, 2022
  • Mathematics

 

April 4, 2022
  • Political Science
  • Second Question Letters (Vocational)

April 5, 2022
  • NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects
  • Physical Education

April 7, 2022
  • Geography
  • Still Life and Design
  • Crop Production and Horticulture
  • Anatomy, Physiology and Health

April 8, 2022
  • Sanskrit

April 9, 2022
  • Hindi

April 13, 2022

MP Board class 9 date sheet

Subject Date

Mathematics 

 March 16, 2022

English

 March 21, 2022
Urdu March 23, 2022
Hindi March 24, 2022
Science March 30, 2022
Marathi, Painting, Music April 1, 2022
Social Science April 4, 2022
NSQF associated subjects April 6, 2022
Sanskrit April 12, 2022

COVID guidelines to be followed

Students must know that the exam will be conducted in offline mode. They will have to wear their masks and maintain social distancing at all times. Students will also have to carry hand sanitisers with them. All exams for both Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The deadline to reach the examination centre is 8 am. Post 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

