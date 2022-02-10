MP Board Exams 2022: Class 9 And 11 Exam Schedule Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for Class 9 and Class 11 exams. As per schedule, the MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 11 will begin from March 16, 2022. Whereas Class 9 exams are scheduled to begin from March 16, 2022. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website and can be accessed at mpbse.nic.in. Along with this, it has also been uploaded on the official social media handles of education department. Important dates related to MP Board Exams can be checked here.

MP Board Exams 2022: Class 11 Date Sheet

Subject Date English March 15, 2022 Physics

EconomicsAnimal Husbandary, Milk trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery

Element of Science

Fifth Question Letter (Vocational)

History of Indian Art March 23, 2022 Biotechnology

Indian Music March 24, 2022 Psychology

Agriculture

Home Science

Drawing and Designing

Book Keeping and Accountancy

Environmental Education and Rural Development (Vocational)

Entrepreneurship (Vocational) March 25, 2022 Chemistry

History

Business Studies

Drawing and Painting

Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture

Home Management, Nutrition and Textile

Third Question Letters (Vocational) March 28, 2022 Urdu

Marathi March 31, 2022 Informatic Practices

Biology April 1, 2022 Mathematics April 4, 2022 Political Science

Second Question Letters (Vocational) April 5, 2022 NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework) associated subjects

Physical Education April 7, 2022 Geography

Still Life and Design

Crop Production and Horticulture

Anatomy, Physiology and Health April 8, 2022 Sanskrit April 9, 2022 Hindi April 13, 2022

MP Board class 9 date sheet

Subject Date Mathematics March 16, 2022 English March 21, 2022 Urdu March 23, 2022 Hindi March 24, 2022 Science March 30, 2022 Marathi, Painting, Music April 1, 2022 Social Science April 4, 2022 NSQF associated subjects April 6, 2022 Sanskrit April 12, 2022

COVID guidelines to be followed

Students must know that the exam will be conducted in offline mode. They will have to wear their masks and maintain social distancing at all times. Students will also have to carry hand sanitisers with them. All exams for both Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The deadline to reach the examination centre is 8 am. Post 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall.