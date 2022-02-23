MP Board Exams 2022: MPBSE Issues Guidelines For Class 5 & 8 Exams, Check Details Here

MP Board exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released a notification related to annual exams for Class 5 and Class 8 students. Annual board exams for class 5 and class 8 are scheduled to begin from April 1, 2022. Ahead of exams, Board took to twitter to announce the important guidelines that students should know. One of them is that for students to move on to Classes 6 and 9, it is mandatory that they clear the board exams for Classes 5 and 8. If they fail to do so, they will be detained in the same grade.

MP Class 5 and Class 8 annual exam

It has been announced that those students who do not pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school. Around 60 days after the declaration of results students will be given the opportunity to appear for re-examination. To be noted that it will be second and last opportunity for students to pass. If the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such students will be detained.

Important dates here

MP Class 5 annual exam will begin on April 1, 2022

It will end on April 8, 2022

MP class 8 annual exam will begin on April 1, 2022

It will end on April 9, 2022

Result for both the classes are expected to be out by April 22, 2022

On exam days, the duration of the examination will be two hours. Students will appear for the exams at their respective schools from 9 AM to 11:30 AM. For more details, students can go to the official MPBSE website – mpbse.nic.in

MP Board exams: Govt school principal suspended over failing to submit students’ exam form

Madhya Pradesh Board has started conducting class 12th exams on February 17, 2022. Along with this, the Board is also conducting the class 10th exams from February 18, 2022. The students are taking exam in over four thousand exam centres. In a recent development, it has been found that MP govt school principal failed to fill the examination form of students on time. The matter came into the limelight and the Directorate of education took action on the instructions of School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar. In-charge Principal Deendayal Ahirwar has been guilty of not filling the examination application form of 26 students of Government High School Umrai, Behera, Badi Block, Raisen.