MP Board Exams 2022: Registration Deadline Ends Tomorrow; Check Direct Link, Details

MP Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has opened the MPBSE 10th, 12th exams application window. The exam will be conducted offline mode for all students. The Board has announced that the form filling link will be deactivated on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Candidates should know that the application filling process will not be considered complete till they pay the registration fee. The registration fee that is being charged from students is Rs. 900.

However, students who will not fill out the form by tomorrow will be given an option of filling the form by paying a late fee. The official notice on MP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022 mentions that those who don't fill the form till tomorrow, will have to submit it with late fees of Rs. 10,000.

Madhya Pradesh schools reopen for all classes with 50% attendance

Madhya Pradesh government has reopened the schools for all classes with 50% capacity from February 1, 2022. Schools have been reopening after a formal announcement by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Regular as well as residential schools, and hostels have been opened from February 1 with 50% attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CMO wrote, "The Chief Minister, Chouhan Shivraj, in consultation with the medical experts, decided that the schools would be reopened from February 1. All classes from 1 to 12 will be conducted with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also open with 50% attendance."

MP Board 2022 Admit cards: Know how to download

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the tab that reads 'Examination and Enrollment Form'

Candidates will be redirected to a new page wherein they will have to click on the link that reads 'MP Board Exam Admit card 2022

Enter the registration details and submit. Post submitting, the MP Board admit card 2022 shall be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check it thoroughly and download it

Take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall

Image: PTI