MP Board Exams 2022 To Be Conducted As Scheduled: Education Minister

MP Board Exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Board exam for classes 10th and 12th from February 17, 2022. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022 will be conducted as per the schedule. Following the date sheet, MP board Class 10 exams will start from February 18 and MP Board Class 12 exams will begin from February 17, 2022. To be noted that he exams will be conducted in offline mode following COVID-19 guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh schools reopens for all classes from Feb 1 with 50% attendance

Madhya Pradesh government has reopened the schools for all classes with 50% capacity from February 1, 2022. Schools have been reopen after formal announcement by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Regular as well as residential schools, and hostels have been opened from February 1 with 50% attendance.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CMO wrote, "The Chief Minister, Chouhan Shivraj, in consultation with the medical experts, decided that the schools would be reopened from February 1. All classes from 1 to 12 will be conducted with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also open with 50% attendance."

MP CM further stated that cases of COVID-19 will come down by mid-February 2022. He said that authorities should continue to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behavior and follow the mandatory requirement of wearing masks. To be noted that the admit cards have already been released on official website. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

