Advertisement

Due to the negligence of the management at Archana Vidyapeeth, a private school in Rajod, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, 31 class 10 students were unable to take their board exams on Monday. The school failed to issue admit cards for both class 10th and 12th board examinations, prompting the affected students and their parents to stage a protest by blocking the Sardarpur Badnawar road.

The parents accused Archana Vidyapeeth of jeopardizing their children's futures and called on the administration to take swift action against the school's operators. They highlighted that despite being designated as a Higher Secondary School, 31 class 10 students and 44 class 12 students were facing difficulties due to the non-issuance of admit cards.

Advertisement

With the class 10 board exams already underway and the class 12 exams scheduled for the next day, the students were given false assurances that they would receive their admit cards on Monday morning. Frustrated parents urged the administration to intervene promptly to safeguard the academic prospects of the affected students.

Police, including the Rajod police station in-charge, arrived at the protest site to address the situation and disperse the roadblock, restoring normal traffic flow. District Education Officer Laxman Deora assured the students and parents that necessary actions were being taken. He mentioned that a letter had been sent to the relevant department and board, ensuring prompt resolution of the issue.

Advertisement

In the midst of the chaos, a student named Archana expressed her discontent, stating that they were informed on Friday about the likely cancellation of exams and emphasized the importance of not wasting the academic year. The incident has drawn attention to the need for accountability in private school management to prevent such disruptions to students' education.