MP Board Exams: Govt School Principal Suspended Over Failing To Submit Students’ Exam Form

MP Board exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board has started conducting class 12th exams on February 17, 2022. Along with this, the Board is also conducting the class 10th exams from Friday, February 18, 2022. The students are taking exam in over four thousand exam centres. In a recent development, it has been found that MP govt school principal failed to fill the examination form of students on time. The matter came into limelight and the Directorate of education took action on the instructions of School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar. In-charge Principal Deendayal Ahirwar has been guilty of not filling the examination application form of 26 students of Government High School Umrai, Behera, Badi Block, Raisen.

स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) राज्य मंत्री श्री इंदर सिंह परमार के निर्देश पर लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने शासकीय हाई स्कूल उमरई, बेहरा, बाडी विकासखंड जिला रायसेन के 26 छात्रों के परीक्षा आवेदन फॉर्म न भरने के दोषी प्रभारी प्राचार्य दीनदयाल अहिरवार को निलंबित करने के निर्देश दिए है — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 18, 2022

साथ ही प्रभारी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एम.एल. राठौरिया और विकास खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के.एम. शाह को कारण बताओ सूचना-पत्र जारी किया गया है। राज्य मंत्री श्री परमार ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों के भविष्य से लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। दोषी पाए जाने पर कठोर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 18, 2022

It is noteworthy that the guilty in-charge principal did not fill the application forms of 26 students to appear in the examination. Whereas the exam forms could be filled up to 14 February 2022 with late fee. Due to this negligence, the student could have been debarred from the examination.

उल्लेखनीय है कि दोषी प्रभारी प्राचार्य ने 26 छात्रों के परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के आवेदन फॉर्म नहीं भरे गए। जबकि विलंब शुल्क के साथ 14 फरवरी 2022 तक परीक्षा फॉर्म भरे जा सकते थे। इस लापरवाही के चलते छात्र परीक्षा से वंचित हो सकते थे। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 18, 2022

