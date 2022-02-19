Last Updated:

MP Board Exams: Govt School Principal Suspended Over Failing To Submit Students’ Exam Form

MP Board exams 2022: Govt school principal has been suspended for failing to submit students’ examination form. The details can be checked here.

MP Board

MP Board exams 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board has started conducting class 12th exams on February 17, 2022. Along with this, the Board is also conducting the class 10th exams from Friday, February 18, 2022. The students are taking exam in over four thousand exam centres. In a recent development, it has been found that MP govt school principal failed to fill the examination form of students on time. The matter came into limelight and the Directorate of education took action on the instructions of School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar. In-charge Principal Deendayal Ahirwar has been guilty of not filling the examination application form of 26 students of Government High School Umrai, Behera, Badi Block, Raisen.

It is noteworthy that the guilty in-charge principal did not fill the application forms of 26 students to appear in the examination. Whereas the exam forms could be filled up to 14 February 2022 with late fee. Due to this negligence, the student could have been debarred from the examination.

MP Board class 10 exam 2022: Guidelines to be followed

  • Students have already been told to reach the exam centre around 90 minutes before the exam begins. Exam will begin at 10 am and entry will be given in the exam hall between 8.30 am and 9.45 am. 
  • Board has said that it is mandatory for everyone to undergo thermal screening at exam centre
  • As mentioned above, sanitisation of centre as well as students and staff members will be done
  • In case of any symptoms, students will have to take exams in isolation centres
  • It is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam centre. Along with this, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof
  • Students will get 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper. Answer sheets will be given 5 minutes before scheduled time so that students can fill in the details
