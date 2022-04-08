MP Board Extends Deadline For Marks Submission for Classes 10 And12

MP Board Exams: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has postponed the deadline to submit the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Internal and Practical Exam Marks. All the schools affiliated with MPBSE can now send in the internal and practical marks for students in both Class 10 and Class 12 by April 10, 2022. Earlier, the deadline for schools to register the marks was March 30, 2022.

MP Board extends the last date of marks submission for Classes 10 and 12

According to the latest notification, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects in the marking scheme and the remaining 20 marks have been allotted for practical and project work for Classes 10 and 12. The marking scheme, especially for Class 12, was divided into 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical. The Madhya Pradesh school education department announced on Twitter that "Amendments in the marks of the Board of Secondary Education will now be done till April 10, 2022."

Notably, the date has been extended as it was noticed that several schools failed to submit the marks within the stipulated period. Meanwhile, the Board has asked all the affiliated schools to submit the marks before the extended deadline, as this is the last deadline and the Board will not extend it any further. This year, a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The class 10 examinations (2022) were conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022, and the MPBSE 12th exams (2022) were conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022. Candidates must visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board for fresh updates.

