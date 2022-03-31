Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2022 Date: MPBSE Results For 10th, 12th Likely To Be Out On April 10

MP Board result 2022 for both matric and inter exams are likely to be out soon. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
MP Board result 2022

MP Board result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE is expected to announce the MP Board class 10th and class 12th Result 2022 soon. Following the pattern, MP board 10th, 12th result date 2022 will be announced first. Reports and sources suggest that the  MP Board exam results are expected to be out by April 10, 2022. The result will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The date of April 10 is being predicted because MP Board HSC, HSSC results are usually declared within a month's time after the exam has concluded. Both class 10th and class 12th exams began in April and ended in March 2022. To be noted that this time the exam has been conducted in offline mode. MPBSE HSC, HSSC results in previous year were decided on the basis of an alternative way of evaluation as last year, state board had to cancel board exams due to COVID-19. 

Here is how to check MP board class 10th result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website http://mpbse.nic.in/
  • Step 2:On the homepage look for important alert section
  • Step 3:Click on the class 10th or matric result link
  • Step 4:After being redirected to another page enter roll number and date of birth and click on view results
  • Step 5:The result will be displayed on screen, go through the same
  • Step 6:Take its printout for future reference

MP Board inter result 2022: Here is how to download

  • Step 1:Visit the official website http://mpbse.nic.in/
  • Step 2:On the homepage look for important alert section and click on link related to class 12 results
  • Step 3:Enter the required login details and click on submit
  • Step 4:Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5:Download the same and take its printout for future reference 

MP Board class 12 exam: Overview

The students and other staff followed COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and adhered to the rule of wearing masks and other guidelines. A total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, enrolled for the exams that concluded on March 12, 2022. The exams were conducted at 3,586 centres, of which 287 were identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.

