MP Board Result 2022 Date: MPBSE Results For 10th, 12th Likely To Be Out On April 10

MP Board result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE is expected to announce the MP Board class 10th and class 12th Result 2022 soon. Following the pattern, MP board 10th, 12th result date 2022 will be announced first. Reports and sources suggest that the MP Board exam results are expected to be out by April 10, 2022. The result will be released on the official website mpbse.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The date of April 10 is being predicted because MP Board HSC, HSSC results are usually declared within a month's time after the exam has concluded. Both class 10th and class 12th exams began in April and ended in March 2022. To be noted that this time the exam has been conducted in offline mode. MPBSE HSC, HSSC results in previous year were decided on the basis of an alternative way of evaluation as last year, state board had to cancel board exams due to COVID-19.

Here is how to check MP board class 10th result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website http://mpbse.nic.in/

Step 2:On the homepage look for important alert section

Step 3:Click on the class 10th or matric result link

Step 4:After being redirected to another page enter roll number and date of birth and click on view results

Step 5:The result will be displayed on screen, go through the same

Step 6:Take its printout for future reference

MP Board inter result 2022: Here is how to download

Step 1:Visit the official website http://mpbse.nic.in/

Step 2:On the homepage look for important alert section and click on link related to class 12 results

Step 3:Enter the required login details and click on submit

Step 4:Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen

Step 5:Download the same and take its printout for future reference

MP Board class 12 exam: Overview

The students and other staff followed COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and adhered to the rule of wearing masks and other guidelines. A total of 7,14,932 students, including some speech and hearing-impaired children, enrolled for the exams that concluded on March 12, 2022. The exams were conducted at 3,586 centres, of which 287 were identified as sensitive and 357 as hyper-sensitive.