MP Board Result 2022 Likely To Be Released On April 25, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
MP Board result 2022: Candidates who took the class 10 and class 12 board exams are eagerly waiting for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to release the results soon. As of now, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not announced any particular date for releasing results. However, it is expected to be out on April 25, 2022. As per sources, both class 10 and class 12 result will be released on the same day. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE, in April first week postponed the deadline to submit the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Internal and Practical Exam Marks. All the schools affiliated with MPBSE had to send in the internal and practical marks for students in both Class 10 and Class 12 by April 10, 2022. Earlier, the deadline for schools to register the marks was March 30, 2022.
According to the latest notification, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects in the marking scheme and the remaining 20 marks have been allotted for practical and project work for Classes 10 and 12. The marking scheme, especially for Class 12, was divided into 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical. This year, a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The class 10 examinations (2022) were conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022, and the MPBSE 12th exams (2022) were conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022.