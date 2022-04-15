MP Board Result 2022 Likely To Be Released On April 25, Here's How To Check Scores

MP Board result 2022: Candidates who took the class 10 and class 12 board exams are eagerly waiting for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to release the results soon. As of now, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not announced any particular date for releasing results. However, it is expected to be out on April 25, 2022. As per sources, both class 10 and class 12 result will be released on the same day. Once released, the candidates will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

MP Board 10th result 2022: Here's how to check scores

In order to check the result, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

On the homepage, they should look for latest news section and click on the relevant link

They will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on screen

Go through the result and download the same

They are also advised to take its printout for future reference

MP board 12th result 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Registered candidates should go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the link related to inter result

Then enter the roll number and date of birth

Submit the details and download the results

Take its printout for future reference

MP Board extended the deadline for marks submission for classes 10 and12

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MPBSE, in April first week postponed the deadline to submit the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Internal and Practical Exam Marks. All the schools affiliated with MPBSE had to send in the internal and practical marks for students in both Class 10 and Class 12 by April 10, 2022. Earlier, the deadline for schools to register the marks was March 30, 2022.

According to the latest notification, 80 marks have been allotted for theory subjects in the marking scheme and the remaining 20 marks have been allotted for practical and project work for Classes 10 and 12. The marking scheme, especially for Class 12, was divided into 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical. This year, a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the MPBSE Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12. The class 10 examinations (2022) were conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022, and the MPBSE 12th exams (2022) were conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022.