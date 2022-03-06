MP Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Evaluation Begins, Extra 6 Marks To Be Awarded

MP Board Results 2022: The evaluation process for Madhya Pradesh board exams 2022 has been started. On the very first day of checking and evaluation around 1200 copies have been evaluated. While evaluating the same, it was found that questions in around 6 papers are wrong. All of these wrong questions have language errors. Analysing and considering the same, the Madhya Pradesh board has decided to give bonus marks to the students in class 10 board exams.

In the very first round of evaluation, copies of the exam till February 28 have been checked. Local media report highlights that this year, over 29 thousand teachers will check around 1 crore copies of 18 lakh MP Board class 1-12 students. MPBSE has informed all the evaluation centres about the errors in question paper and it will begin the second round of evaluation from March 15, 2022. Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has decided to upload the MP Board class 10, 12 result online. It is expected that the Madhya Pradesh board would release the board exams 2022 result in April end or first week of May.

West Bengal class 10 board exams to begin from March 7

The class 10 board examination of West Bengal is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 7, 2022. This year over 6.2 lakh girls and 4.9 lakh boys got themselves registered to take the class 10 board exams which is also known as Madhyamik Pariksha. The exams which will begin tomorrow is scheduled to end on March 16, 2022.

