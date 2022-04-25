MP Board Results 2022 Date For Classes 10th, 12th Likely To Be Announced This Week

MPBSE Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board students who appeared for the MP Board class 10th or 12th exams 2022 will get their MPBSE results soon. As per sources, it is predicted that the MP Board results 2022 will be declared any day in the last week of April. Now that we have arrived at the last week of the month, lakhs of students who had taken the MPBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022 are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

MP Board Results 2022

Around eight to nine lakh students had appeared for the MP Board class 10th exams 2022. Approximately, 7-8 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12th exams 2022. These students are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the MPBSE result declaration date and time.

Where to check MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022

Once released, the MP Board results 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared on the official websites of MPBSE. Here's a list of websites where the results will be published.

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in results.gov.in

MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th result 2022

Step 1: In order to check the results, class 10 students who took the exam should go to the official website mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the matric result link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details to log in

Step 4: Post logging in the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference

MP Board Results 2022: Steps to check MPBSE class 12th result 2022