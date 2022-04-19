MP Board Results 2022 For Classes 10, 12 Likely To Be Released By April-end; Check Details

MP Board Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of this month. According to the reports, the MP Board evaluation process has been completed, and now the authorities will release the result. MPBSE released the Class 10th results on July 14, last year. Since the examination were held early this year the chances are high that the result would be declared before the end of April. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the result.

In 2020, a total of 3,566,582 students received first division marks, and 9,14,079 students qualified for admission to Class 11 out of a total of 9,25,213 students who registered for the Class 10th MP board exams. Last year, the Board released the class 12 results on July 29 and 6,60,682 students appeared for the exam. Of those, 3,43,064 students bagged the first division and 2,64,295 students secured the second division. After the declaration of the results, candidates will be able to check their MPBSE results by visiting the mobile applications "Know Your Result" and "Fast Result," which are available for free on the Google Play Store.

MP Board Results 2022: Here's how to check MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Step 1: To download the result candidates need to visit the official website -- mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 result.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view your result

Step 5: Take a printout for future needs

Image: PTI/ Representative