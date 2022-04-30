MP Board Results 2022: Supplementary Board Exam To Be Held Under Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022

MPBSE result 2022: MP Board Results for class 10 as well as class 12 were released on April 29, 2022. All those students who due to any reason failed to get the minimum required percent to pass which is 30, can appear for the Open School Examination. By clearing this exam, they can save their year under the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022. The dates for the commencement of supplementary examinations of high school / higher secondary school have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.

The students who wish to appear for open school exam will have to fill the MP SOS forms which will be available on the official website. The examination would be conducted in all the subjects and student can choose to appear for the examination as required. Candidates who have not yet checked the result can follow the steps mentioned below

MP Board supplementary exam: Important dates

The higher secondary or class 12 supplementary exam will begin on June 20, 2022. Highschool or class 10 supplementary exam will begin on June 21 and will continue till June 30, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12 noon.

Here is how to check results

Step 1: Candidates who want to check their result will have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which will read 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to feed in their MP board roll number and submit the same

Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) result for class 10 and 12 was released by Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge). The result was announced in a press conference by Minister Inder Singh. The minister said that despite the difficulties caused by COVID, students have worked their best. The minister congratulated the students and praised them for their dedication. He said that if the COVID situation would not been there, students would have performed better.