MP Board Results This Week, MPBSE Launches Counselling Program For Students In Depression

MP Board Results: In a bid to protect students' health and keep them away from moving into depression or some other mental illness, the Madhya Pradesh Board has launched a counselling program that has a special helpline number for students. This move comes at a time when lakhs of students await Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results, which are expected to be released by the end of this week. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. Notably, the state government has taken this initiative in view of the deaths that happened in the last few years after the declaration of the result. As per official information, the authorities have formed the "Dial 100 and Umang helpline" networks to help students overcome the result stress.

MP Board launches counselling helpline number

While speaking to a student, if the counsellor feels that the student is depressed or can take some severe steps, the counsellor will immediately inform the Dial 100 team and the team will reach the student's address to give him/her counselling. Members of the Umang Helpline will be present across all the districts in the state. According to reports, the maximum number of callers to this helpline number are students who are worried about their performance in the exam results. Currently, the traffic on the helpline number has doubled, and students are continuously asking the same question: when will the MP Board result be released?



Even though there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration date of the results, reports say that MP Board results will be announced in the end of this week. Once the UP Board results are available, candidates can access them by visiting the official websites: mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. This year, as many as 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12, and 13 exams that were held between February and March. In 2021, as many as 9,14,079 students took part in the MPBSE Class 10 exams, and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. There were a total of 6,60,682 candidates who took the Class 12th exam, and the overall pass percentage was 100%.

