MP Board Supplementary Exam Dates Announced For Classes 10, 12; Check Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, or MPBSE has released the schedule for class 10th and 12th supplementary exams. The date sheet is available on the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in. As per the MPBSE schedule, the MP Board class 10th supplementary exam will begin on July 18 and end on July 27. The MP Board class 12 supplementary exam will be held from July 17 to 27.

The exams will be held in a single shift. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. MPBSE supplementary exams will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MP Board date sheet.

How to check MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 Date Sheet

Visit the official wbsite of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in.

Now, click on the link that reads 'MP Board Supplementary Exams 2023 date sheet' available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open

Check the dates and download the file

Direct link to download MPBSE supplementary exam date sheet

MPBSE declared the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. This year, 63.29% of class 10th students and 55.28% of class 12th students have passed the MP Board exams. Girls have performed better than boys in both classes 10th and 12th. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can improve their scores by performing better in the MP Board supplementary exams.