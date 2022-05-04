MP Board Supplementary Exam Registration Begins; See How To Register For Class 10th, 12th

Quick links:
Image: PTI
MP Board Supplementary Exam: The registration process for the MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022 Class 10th and 12th, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), started today, May 4, 2022. All those students who are going to take part in the MPBSE MP Board Compartment Exam 2022 can register by visiting the official website - mpbse.nic.in.
Students should be aware that they will not be allowed to write for the MP Compartment Exam 2022 unless they register their names in the MPBSE Compartment Exam. This year, the MP Board supplementary exam 2022 will be conducted in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon. This year, a total of 72.72% of students in Class 12 qualified for the exam, while only 59.54% of students in Class 10 managed to clear the exam.
MPBSE Complimentary Exam: Students must be aware that class 10 and 12 students who have failed the MP Board exam can apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 scheme on the official website - mpsos.nic.in. The online registration procedure for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the MP Board for fresh updates and more information.