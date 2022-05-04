MP Board Supplementary Exam Registration Begins; See How To Register For Class 10th, 12th

MP Board Supplementary Exam: The registration process for the MP Board Supplementary Exams 2022 Class 10th and 12th, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), started today, May 4, 2022. All those students who are going to take part in the MPBSE MP Board Compartment Exam 2022 can register by visiting the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Students should be aware that they will not be allowed to write for the MP Compartment Exam 2022 unless they register their names in the MPBSE Compartment Exam. This year, the MP Board supplementary exam 2022 will be conducted in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon. This year, a total of 72.72% of students in Class 12 qualified for the exam, while only 59.54% of students in Class 10 managed to clear the exam.

MP Board Supplementary Exam Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, click on the "MP Board supplementary exam online application form."

Step 3: Submit the required information.

Step 4: Choose the exam that you want to sit for.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and save the app for later use.

MPBSE Complementary Examination Fees

Students are required to pay an exam fee of Rs 350 for each subject.

For vocational courses, students need to pay Rs 350 for two subjects.

Whereas the examination fee for four subjects is Rs 500,

Rs 600 is applicable for more than four subjects.

MPBSE Complimentary Exam: Students must be aware that class 10 and 12 students who have failed the MP Board exam can apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022 scheme on the official website - mpsos.nic.in. The online registration procedure for the open school exam will be closed on May 15, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of the MP Board for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI/ Representative