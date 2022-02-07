MPBSE: Madhya Pradesh Board Exams To Begin From Feb 17; Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MP Class 10 Exam Schedule: The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board has released the date sheet for the class 10 board examination. Students who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the exam schedule by visiting the official website of MPBSE.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the class 10 board examination. The class's 10th annual examination will be held on February 18, 2022, "tweeted the School Education Department, MP."
The examination would begin on February 18 at 10:00 am and end at 1:00 pm. The examination will be held in offline mode under strict COVID guidelines. The class 10 examination will be for 80 marks. The board has also released admit cards for the students who are going to appear in the examination.