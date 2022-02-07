MPBSE: Madhya Pradesh Board Exams To Begin From Feb 17; Check Schedule Here

MP Class 10 Exam Schedule: The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board has released the date sheet for the class 10 board examination. Students who are going to appear in the exam can check and download the exam schedule by visiting the official website of MPBSE.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the schedule for the class 10 board examination. The class's 10th annual examination will be held on February 18, 2022, "tweeted the School Education Department, MP."

The examination would begin on February 18 at 10:00 am and end at 1:00 pm. The examination will be held in offline mode under strict COVID guidelines. The class 10 examination will be for 80 marks. The board has also released admit cards for the students who are going to appear in the examination.

MP Class 12 Schedule

Here's the direct link to check MPBSE MP Class 12 Schedule - CLICK HERE

MPBSE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download MPBSE Class 10 Admit Card

To download the MP Board 2022 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Then, on the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Examination and Enrollment Form."

Automatically, candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Now, candidates have to click on the link that reads, "MP Board Exam Admit Card 2022."

Then, enter the registration details and submit.

The admit card would now appear on the screen.

Take its printout to carry it to the exam hall.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative