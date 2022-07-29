Last Updated:

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

MSBTE Result 2022 for summer diploma exam has been released on official website. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MSBTE

Image: Pixabay/Representative


MSBTE Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, also known as MSBTE, has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. The diploma result has been released on July 29 and can be downloaded now. All those registered candidates who took the exam check their respective results by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website msbte.org.in

To check the result, students should be ready with their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. It is to be noted that the summer diploma exam is conducted for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters. The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2022 is conducted for the first, third, and fifth semesters and is scheduled in November and December. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE Exam is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Department every year.

MSBTE Result 2022: Check important dates here

  • The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 began on June 8, 2022
  • The last exam was conducted on June 30, 2022

MBSTE Summer Diploma Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to checking scores

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website – msbte.org.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, "Summer 2022 Exam Result for AICTE Diploma in Engineering and Pharmacy"
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'Select Enrollment No. or Seat No.' or 'Enter Enrollment No. Or Seat No.' and enter the Captcha code
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the diploma result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and go through the details mentioned on it 
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference 
  • Here is the direct link to check MSBTE Result 2022
