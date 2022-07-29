MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

MSBTE Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, also known as MSBTE, has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. The diploma result has been released on July 29 and can be downloaded now. All those registered candidates who took the exam check their respective results by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website msbte.org.in

To check the result, students should be ready with their roll number, registration number, and date of birth. It is to be noted that the summer diploma exam is conducted for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters. The MSBTE Winter Diploma Exam 2022 is conducted for the first, third, and fifth semesters and is scheduled in November and December. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE Exam is conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Department every year.

MSBTE Result 2022: Check important dates here

The MSBTE Summer Diploma Exam 2022 began on June 8, 2022

The last exam was conducted on June 30, 2022

MBSTE Summer Diploma Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to checking scores