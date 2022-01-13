NIOS Board Exams 2022: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Out, Theory Exam To Begin On April 6

NIOS Board Exam Update: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the board exam dates on January 12, 2022. Both NIOS 10th exam and NIOS 12th exam will commence from April 6, 2022. NIOS released the schedule and has asked all the school principals to apply for NIOS exam centres on nios.ac.in. NIOS has fixed the exam centres in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Government/Private schools affiliated with CBSE/State Boards including Accredited Institution (Study Centre) of NIOS. School authorities will also have to get their schools registered for the exam centres through online mode. Upon registration, the regional directors are also required to upload the notification on the regional centres' website and issue a press release in local dailies.

NIOS releases schedule

NIOS took to Twitter to share the notice. NIOS tweeted, "The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : https://exams.nios.ac.in." The official tweet can be checked here.

NIOS notice reads, “The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for examination centres online at NIOS website The URL for exam centre registration is exams.nios.ac The Portal is now open for Exam Centre registration. The norms for the exam Centre are available at the website Bank Acceptance Performa has been done away from this examination.”

The next NIOS Public (Theory) Exam for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is likely to be commenced from 06.04.2022. The Principals of the schools are requested to apply for NIOS exam centres online through URL : https://t.co/s89rekylZv. @EduMinOfIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/1jfzBxmsrK — NIOS (@niostwit) January 12, 2022

Registration for April-May examination begins

The registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 for the April session has been started. It has been started on January 1 by the National Institute of Open Schooling. Candidates who are interested and want to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams to be conducted in April/ May 2022 can apply now. They will have to go to the official website of NIOS on nios.ac.in. Candidates must know that the registration for the exam will be closed on January 31, 2022. For learners who have registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16, 2022. In that case, the registration will end on January 31, 2022.