NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Out; Know How To Check Schedule Online

NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical exam date sheet has been released on official website on August 23, 2022. Registered candidates can check their exam schedule now. Official websites on which the schedule has been released are mentioned below.

According to the official notification, the practical exams for secondary and senior secondary courses will begin on September 16, 2022. The admit cards for these exams have not been announced yet. It will be released in the first week of September. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

NIOS tweeted, "NIOS Practical Exam for September-2022 for Secondary & Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be held from 16.09.2022 for All India & Overseas learners. The Date Sheet & other details of Practical Exam are available on website: http://nios.ac.in /http://sdmis.nios.ac.in"

NIOS Practical Exam for September-2022 for Secondary & Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be held from 16.09.2022 for All India & Overseas learners.The Date Sheet & other details of Practical Exam are available on website: https://t.co/qYIbmwSeI2 /https://t.co/H8sTOgjNN9.

List of official websites to check NIOS practical exam date sheet

nios.ac.in sdmis.nios.ac.in

Check important dates here

The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16, 2022

The NIOS hall tickets for the September 2022 practical exams will be made available in the first week of September

The date sheet for theory exams will be issued by the end of August

NIOS 10th, 12th practical exam schedule 2022: Here is how to check date sheet