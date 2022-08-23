Last Updated:

NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Out; Know How To Check Schedule Online

NIOS class 10, 12 practical exam date sheet has been released on the official website. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
nios Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet

Image: Unsplash


NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical exam date sheet has been released on official website on August 23, 2022. Registered candidates can check their exam schedule now. Official websites on which the schedule has been released are mentioned below.

According to the official notification, the practical exams for secondary and senior secondary courses will begin on September 16, 2022. The admit cards for these exams have not been announced yet. It will be released in the first week of September. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. 

NIOS tweeted, "NIOS Practical Exam for September-2022 for Secondary & Sr Secondary courses is scheduled to be held from 16.09.2022 for All India & Overseas learners. The Date Sheet & other details of Practical Exam are available on website: http://nios.ac.in /http://sdmis.nios.ac.in"

List of official websites to check NIOS practical exam date sheet

  1. nios.ac.in
  2. sdmis.nios.ac.in

Check important dates here

  • The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will be held from September 16, 2022
  • The NIOS hall tickets for the September 2022 practical exams will be made available in the first week of September
  • The date sheet for theory exams will be issued by the end of August

NIOS 10th, 12th practical exam schedule 2022: Here is how to check date sheet

  • Step 1: Go to the official NIOS website sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘notifications’ tab available on the home page
  • Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link available for the notification and detailed date sheet of NIOS class 10, 12 practical exams
  • Step 4: A PDF document will open in a new window. Scroll down on the second page to check the detailed date sheet of the practical exams of secondary and senior secondary
  • Step 5: Download and save the NIOS board exam 2022 PDF document for future reference
