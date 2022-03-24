Last Updated:

NIOS Class 10th, 12th Public Theory Exam 2022 Hall Tickets Released, Here's Direct Link

NIOS has released the hall tickets for April-May public theory exams for classes 10th and 12th at nios.ac.in. Here's direct link to download NIOS admit card.

NIOS

Image: Shutterstock


National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for class 10th and 12th public exams 2022. The admit card has been released for the theory exams. Candidates who have registered for the NIOS secondary or senior secondary public exams 2022 can download their hall tickets online. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website- https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search.

NIOS public examination is scheduled to commence on 4 April 2022, at the identified examination centres in India and overseas for learners registered for this examination, according to the notice released by NIOS. The exam will conclude on April 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps given below. A direct link to download the same has also been provided below. 

NIOS Class 10th, 12th public exam hall ticket 2022 download link

Click here to download NIOS public exam (April-May) date sheet 2022

How to download NIOS Public exam admit card

  1. Step 1: Registered candidates should visit the official website - /sdmis.nios.ac.in/search
  2. Step 2: A login page will appear on your screen
  3. Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "HALL TICKET FOR SECONDARY AND SENIOR SECONDARY COURSES FOR APR - MAY 2022 PUBLIC EXAMS" under the hall ticket type option 
  4. Step 4: Key in your 12 digit enrollment number and submit
  5. Step 5: Post submitting the details, NIOS public exam hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  6. Step 6: Download the same and take its printout for future reference.
