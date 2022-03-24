NIOS Class 10th, 12th Public Theory Exam 2022 Hall Tickets Released, Here's Direct Link

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for class 10th and 12th public exams 2022. The admit card has been released for the theory exams. Candidates who have registered for the NIOS secondary or senior secondary public exams 2022 can download their hall tickets online. The NIOS hall tickets are available on the official website- https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search.

NIOS public examination is scheduled to commence on 4 April 2022, at the identified examination centres in India and overseas for learners registered for this examination, according to the notice released by NIOS. The exam will conclude on April 30. Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the steps given below. A direct link to download the same has also been provided below.

