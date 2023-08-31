Last Updated:

NIOS Date Sheet 2023 For Class 10th,12th Exams Out, Theory Exams To Begin In October

The NIOS theory exams will be conducted in October-November while the practical exams will be held in September this year. Check full schedule here

Board Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
nios date sheet 2023

Image: Unsplash


NIOS Date Sheet 2023: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released date sheet for the class 10th and 12th board exams 2023. The NIOS theory exams will be conducted in October-November while the practical exams will be held in September this year. Candidates can check the detailed schedule below. 

NIOS Class 10th, 12th theory, practical dates 2023

NIOS class 10th and 12th practical exams will be held on September 16, 20, 24 and 28, 2023.

NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary theory papers will be conducted from October 3 to November 8.

Click here to download NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023

Here's how to check  NIOS class 10, and 12 date sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/

Click on the Notification tab

Click on “Notification for Theory Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2023 – All India Exam Centres”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

NIOS in its notice has informed the candidates that they will be able to download the NIOS admit cards from sdmis.nios.ac.in, once it is released. The NIOS results will be declared within seven weeks after the conclusion of the exam. Marks sheet, certificates and migration or transfer certificates will be available through AIs. In case of cancelled AIs, these documents will be sent to residential addresses of candidates, the notice reads.

