NIOS Public Exam 2022: Registration For April-May Examination Begins; Check Details

NIOS Public Exam 2022: The registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 for the April session has been started. It has been started on Saturday, January 1 by the National Institute of Open Schooling. Candidates who are interested and want to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams to be conducted in April/ May 2022 can apply now. They will have to go to the official website of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

Candidates must know that the registration for the exam will be closed on January 31, 2022. For learners who have registered or appeared in the October-November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16, 2022. In that case, the registration will end on January 31, 2022. The simple steps to apply online have been shared below.

NIOS Public Exam 2022: Here is how to apply

Candidates should go to the official website of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, they should go to Exams and Results link

A new drop-down box will be opened on the screen

Candidates will have to select the examination and then pay the exam fees link

Candidates will then have to enter their enrollment number and click on submit

Fill in the application form by feeding the required details and pay the exam fees

Once done candidates should click on submit

Here is the direct link to apply

Application fee

The examination fee is Rs. 250 per subject for theory papers

An additional fee of Rs. 120 per subject for practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals

Additional Rs. 50 will be charged for each transaction

NIOS Admit Card for Vocational, D.El.Ed Theory Exam out

National Institute of Open Schooling has released the admit card for the exam which will be conducted for vocational and D.El.Ed courses. The NIOS hall tickets have been released for NIOS theory exams which are scheduled to begin on January 3, 2022. The exam is scheduled to end on January 12, 2022. NIOS recently released the exam schedule on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on its official website- nios.ac.in. Registered candidates will be able to download their NIOS vocational and D.El.Ed hall tickets online by visiting the official website nios.ac.in.

