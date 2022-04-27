NIOS Releases Hall Tickets For Public Exams Of Vocational And D.El.Ed Courses

NIOS deled public exam: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for Public Exams of Vocational courses and D.El.Ed on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The hall tickets are available on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The hall tickets released are for the theory exams for Vocational courses which will begin on May 5, 2022.

Dear Learners,

Theory Examination Hall Ticket for Public Exams of Vocational courses and D.El.Ed.(Offline J&K only) are now available on the portal https://t.co/OSY7jwMC0X

Theory Exams for Vocational courses starts from 5th May 2022.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp@ANI @PibLucknow pic.twitter.com/Gx5nGl17d6 — NIOS (@niostwit) April 27, 2022

NIOS Vocational courses and D.El.Ed exam: Here is a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download NIOS hall ticket, registered candidates should go to the official website of NIOS at projects.nios.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the hall ticket option

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their enrollment no or aadhar no

Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit cards will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: They must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Official notification reads, "Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid exam fee for Apr - May 2022 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS. In case your hall ticket is not generated due to missing photo, kindly contact your Regional Centre immediately."

About NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November,1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).Government of India through a gazette notification vested NIOS with the authority to examine and certify learners registered with it upto pre degree level courses whether Academic, Technical or Vocational. Association of Indian Universities, vide letter No . EV/11(354)/91/ 25 July, 1991 issued Equivalence of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination of NIOS.