NIOS Vocational, D.El.Ed Theory Exam 2021 Date Sheet Out, Check Here

NIOS Vocational and D.El.Ed theory exam 2021 date sheet has been released at nios.ac.in. Check detailed schedule and full details here.

Nandini Verma
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for vocational and D.El.Ed courses. The NIOS exam schedule was released on Tuesday, December 21 on its official Twitter handle and official website nios.ac.in. As per the schedule, the NIOS theory exams will begin on January 3 to 12, 2022 and conclude on January 12, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on its official website- nios.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the NIOS admit card will be released on December 24. Candidates will be able to download their NIOS vocational and D.El.Ed hall tickets online by visiting the official website nios.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the admit card online. 

 

 

The NIOS theory exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. “The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of the theory exam is available on the NIOS website,” the official notice reads. 

READ | NIOS Admissions 2022: Class 10th, 12th, vocational courses registration begins

How to download NIOS Hall Ticket Online 

  • Visit the official website- nios.ac.in
  • On the homepage, go to the 'students portal'
  • Or directly visit sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Go to 'Examinations'
  • Click on Hall tickets 
  • Choose the name of the exam and click on the relevant link to download the hall ticket 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your NIOS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

How to check NIOS exam schedule

  • Visit the official website of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at nios.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Latest Notification’ section on the official website.
  • Click on the relevant link that have NIOS Exams 2021 date sheet.
  • Download the PDF file and save it on your computer for any future reference.
