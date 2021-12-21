NIOS Vocational, D.El.Ed Theory Exam 2021 Date Sheet Out, Check Here

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for vocational and D.El.Ed courses. The NIOS exam schedule was released on Tuesday, December 21 on its official Twitter handle and official website nios.ac.in. As per the schedule, the NIOS theory exams will begin on January 3 to 12, 2022 and conclude on January 12, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on its official website- nios.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the NIOS admit card will be released on December 24. Candidates will be able to download their NIOS vocational and D.El.Ed hall tickets online by visiting the official website nios.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the admit card online.

The NIOS Theory Exam for January 2022 for Vocational Courses and

The NIOS theory exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. “The NIOS theory exam for January 2022 for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline J&K) is scheduled from January 3 to 12 at identified exam centres all over India. The date sheet of the theory exam is available on the NIOS website,” the official notice reads.

How to download NIOS Hall Ticket Online

Visit the official website- nios.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the 'students portal'

Or directly visit sdmis.nios.ac.in

Go to 'Examinations'

Click on Hall tickets

Choose the name of the exam and click on the relevant link to download the hall ticket

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NIOS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

How to check NIOS exam schedule