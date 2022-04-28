Odisha Board 10th Exams 2022 And Open School Exams Rescheduled, 2nd Shift Exams Cancelled

Odisha Board 10th exams 2022: The second shift of BSE Odisha Matric exams 2022 has been canceled by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha). It has been decided that the Odisha 10th exams scheduled to begin on April 29 in the afternoon shift will now be conducted in the morning shift. This decision has been taken post considering the prevailing heat wave situation in state. The Board has clarified that there will be no afternoon shift for these exams. This will be applicable for Odisha madhyamik exam and Odisha board open school exam 2022 too.

Odisha sweltered in the blazing sun as a searing heatwave engulfed parts of the state for the third successive day and the maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in 24 places on April 26, the Met office said. The mercury shot up to 43 degrees Celsius or more in 11 weather stations, including Subarnapur town where it was 44.5 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

On April 25, Odisha government suspended the classes in schools due to heat wave. A day after suspending classes in schools due to sweltering heat across Odisha, the state government also announced closure of anganwadi centres, colleges and universities for five days. “In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG & PG) in all HEIs, coming under HED - shall remain suspended from 27.04.2022 to 2.05.2022,” the Higher Education Department said in a tweet.

However, other activities of higher educational institutions (HEIs) such as examination, evaluation, administrative and research work shall continue as usual, the department said. The Class-10 and Class-12 board examinations, slated to begin from April 29 and April 28, respectively, will be conducted as per schedule, it said. The Odisha government had earlier said the duration of summer vacation will be reduced to 10 days from 50 days in order to help students make up for lost classes due to closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.