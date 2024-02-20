Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Odisha Class 10 Board Exams 2024 Begin Today, AI-Powered Cameras Installed to Prevent Malpractices

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has initiated the Class 10 board exams for the year 2024 starting today. A total of 5,51,611 students have registered.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has initiated the Class 10 board exams for the year 2024 starting today. A total of 5,51,611 students have registered to participate in the Odisha matric board exams, which are set to continue until March 4.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, the state government has implemented AI-powered cameras in exam centers, including strong rooms, DEO offices, and examination halls. A dedicated command room with 7-8 personnel has been established for the operation of these AI cameras.

Students are required to download the Odisha HSC admit card 2024 from the official website, bseodisha.nic.in, and present it along with their school ID at the examination center. The Class 10 exams will commence with the first language paper and conclude on March 4 with the social science subject. The exam schedule comprises two shifts, with the forenoon shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

To maintain the examination's sanctity, students are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the exam, and a 15-minute reading time will be allotted before the start. The use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, and calculators is strictly prohibited in the examination center.

In a recent clarification, the Odisha government revealed that the Class 10 dropout rate in the state for the academic year 2021-22 was 27%, not the previously reported 49.9% by the education ministry in the Lok Sabha. The overall dropout rate was reduced to 17% in the academic year 2022-23.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

