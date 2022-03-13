Odisha Matric Students To Be Evaluated In 3 Ways, Final Marks To Be Based On Best Of 3

The Odisha Board has decided to evaluate Class 10 students in 3 formats, the best of the scores obtained by the students in any of the formats will be considered as the final score, announced Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Friday. This decision was taken by the student's Board of Secondary Education (BSE), after holding a meeting with students, parents, and others. The Odisha Board is conducting two summative assessments (SA), in which SA 1 was held in January this year and SA 2 will be conducted on April 29, 2022. The Board will give grades to the students after considering the marks obtained by them in SA1, SA2, and internal assessment.

Odisha matric exam evaluation scheme: Students to be evaluated in three ways

As per the Odisha Class 10 evaluation method, marks obtained by students in SA 1 will be doubled to derive the result, and in the second method, the weightage of SA 2 will be doubled to get the result. The third method is the internal assessment method, in which 30% marks of SA 1, 50% marks of SA 2, and 20% marks of internal assessment will be given weightage to obtain the final result. Candidates must note that they will get the final score only on the basis of the best score derived from one of these formats. For instance, if a student has scored 57 in mathematics in the first method, 52 in the second method, and 54 in the third method of assessment, he/she will be given 57 marks, as it is the highest in all three assessments. This decision was taken by the Board in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the academic loss which students faced due to irregular classes caused by the lockdown.

The result of the Odisha Class 10 board examination was announced on March 11, 2022. The matriculation examination will commence on April 29, 2022, and will continue till May 6, 2022. According to the official information, the SA 2 exam will be conducted in offline mode and the Odisha Class 10 examination will begin at 8 am and there will be one examination per day. Earlier, the board had published matric results by adopting an alternative method of assessment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no examination was conducted for matric students due to the increasing number of COVID cases last time.

Image: PTI/ Representative