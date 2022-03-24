Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Date: PM Modi To Interact With Board Exam Students On April 1

The wait is finally over. Ministry of Education has announced the date for the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 on April 1. The PPC 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. PM Modi will interact with students who will take part in the upcoming board exam. He will also interact with parents and teachers to guide them in helping students beat exam stress and anxiety.

"The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri@narendramodi will interact with students & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," the ministry of education said in its tweet.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third Edition was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition was held this year in online mode.

Over 10.75 lakh students have enrolled for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Selected candidates will participate in the programme and will have a virtual meet with PM Modi. Apart from students, over 2.43 lakh teachers and 78.77 thousand parents have got themselves registered. Last year, over 10.39 lakh exam warriors got themselves registered for the online interactive session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time, the number of female students registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha has exceeded that of the male participants. Abhishek Singh, President, and CEO of MyGov said that the Pariksha Pe Charcha is witnessing overwhelming participation from students, teachers, and parents. He said that though the maximum number of participations are from CBSE affiliated schools, there are lots of entries from abroad.