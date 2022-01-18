Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration Closes Soon, Here's How To Register By Jan 20

Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 registration closing date is approaching. The registration window was activated on December 28, 2021, and the deadline to register ends on January 20, 2022. Recently both PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have invited students, teachers, and parents to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. In the programme, PM Modi discusses stress emerging out of examinations. For the last four years, it is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

PM Modi announced fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on December 26, 2021. It was announced while he was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. PM Modi said, "This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28, 2021 to January 20, 2022.”

PM Modi tweeted, "Exams are approaching and so is ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022.’ Let’s talk stress-free exams and once again support our brave #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers. I urge you all to register for this year’s #PPC2022."

Education Minister on PPC 2022

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career & life and much more! Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate in #PPC2022. Register here: http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022"

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here