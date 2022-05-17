PSEB 10th Math Exam Cancelled Over Cheating Case; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

PSEB Class 10 Exam: The Class 10 Maths Exam was cancelled by the Punjab Board of School Education (PSEB) after reports of cheating emerged. It was alleged that three teachers were involved in helping students cheat during the exam. The development, led to the cancellation of the Punjab Board Class 10 Maths Exam 2022.

Till now, the Board has not released the new dates for the examination, but it is expected that the board will release soon release the fresh dates for the examinations.

PSEB 10th Math Exam Cancelled: Board likely to release the new exam dates soon

If reports are to be believed, the center superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers at the Government Senior Secondary School at Ayali Khurd of allowing students to cheat in the examination. Later, the accused teachers engaged in a heated argument with their superiors. They argued that the board allows very little time for students to complete the exam. The Board will release examination dates on the official website. The board secretary has told the media that the Mathematics exam will be rescheduled for May 25 or May 27. However, an official notice on this is awaited.

PSEB Class 10 Math Exam Cancelled: PSEB Chairman to order injury

Meanwhile, PSEB Chairman Yog Raj stated that an inquiry would be issued and strict action would be taken in the matter.

A notice has also been issued by the Punjab Board to the Ludhiana District Education Officer, DEO (Secondary), centre controller observer, and the three teachers who have been accused of interfering in the examination process. Notably, the Board has also released a fresh notice to DEOs and instructed them to take strict action and asked subject teachers not to enter examination centers.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)