PSEB 10th Result 2022 Rechecking Process To Begin From July 11, Here's How To Register

The Punjab Board released the class 10th or matric result on July 5, 2022. This year the overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 exam is 97.94 per cent. The Punjab Board has announced that those students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation and rechecking. Those students who are not satisfied can send their PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 to the Board from July 11, 2022. Candidates must know that they can give their results for rechecking and reevaluation by July 20, 2022.

Candidates can apply for re-evaluation by filling in an online form and paying fee. Students will have to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs.1000 for every answer sheet and for rechecking the papers they have to pay a fee of Rs.500 for every answer sheet. The students have to register for the process on the official website, pseb.ac.in by entering their name, roll number, date of birth etc.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022: List of official websites

pseb.ac.in ssapunjab.org punjab.indiaresults.com Indiaresults.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

Steps to check Punjab Board class 10 result 2022

Step 1: Students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to pseb.ac.in 10th Term 2 Result 2022.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.

Step 4: Automatically, PSEB's 10th result (2022) will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet

Step 6: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference

Check Punjab board result 2022 via SMS: Here's how