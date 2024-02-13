Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:38 IST
PSEB Punjab Board class 10th exams 2024 begin today, check important instructions, guidelines here
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to commence the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-24 from today, February 13.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to commence the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-24 from today, February 13. The examinations will initiate with Punjab-A and Punjab history and culture-A subjects. As per the prescribed schedule, the PSEB Class 10 exams are scheduled to conclude on March 6.
PSEB Class 10 Exam Details 2024:
- Duration: 3 hours (10 am to 1 pm)
- Additional Time: Candidates with disabilities will receive an extra 20 minutes.
- Exam Period: February 13 to March 6, 2024
PSEB Class 12 Exam Details 2024:
- Commencement: The Class 12 board exams will begin with the home science paper.
- Duration: Single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm.
- Extra Time: Students will have an additional 15 minutes to review the question paper before the commencement of the PSEB 12th board exam 2024.
Important Instructions for Students:
- Admit Card: Students must carry their PSEB Class 10 and 12 board admit cards along with their school ID cards to the exam center.
- Reporting Time: It is mandatory to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.
PSEB Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 2024:
- Type of Questions:
- Multiple Choice: 20 questions, 1 mark each (Total marks: 20)
- Objective Type: 10 questions, 1 mark each (Total marks: 10)
- Short Answer: 5 questions, 4 marks each (Total marks: 20)
- Source-based: 2 questions, 5 marks each (Total marks: 10)
- Long Answer: 1 question, 5 marks (Total marks: 5)
- Total Marks: 65
Exam Day Guidelines:
- Strict Adherence: Students must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the board on the exam day.
- Mandatory Documents: It is compulsory to carry the PSEB Class 10 and 12 admit cards and school ID to the examination center.
- Reporting Time: Students should report to their allotted exam centers at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.
- Prohibited Items: Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, digital watches, and bluetooth devices, are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.
- Fair Practices: Students are advised not to engage in any unfair means practices, as they may face consequences, including disqualification from the PSEB 10 board exam 2024.
Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:38 IST
