PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet Revised: Check New Schedule Here

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Class 12 examination has been revised by the Punjab School Education Board. Check new schedule here

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Class 12 examination has been revised by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). All those students who want to check the revised date of the Class 12 exam can do so by visiting the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. The Board has revised exam dates for several subjects for "administrative reasons."

According to the revised date sheet, the class 12 term two exams for the Punjab Board will now start on April 24 with the Home Science exam and end on May 23, 2022. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration. While the dates for the majority of exams have not been changed, students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes. However, PSEB has not changed the exam dates for the Class 10 Term 2 Examination, and it will be held between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Like other boards, PSEB has also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year. 

PSEB Punjab Board | Official Notice

PSEB Date Sheet

  • Date

  • Subject 
  • April 24, 2022

 
  • Home Science

 
  • April 25, 2022

 
  • Vocal Music

 
  • April 26, 2022

 
  • Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II

 
  • April 27, 2022

 
  • Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology

 
  • April 28, 2022

 
  • Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects

 
  • April 29, 2022

 
  • Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

 
  • April 30, 2022

 
  • Music (Tabla)

 
  • May 2, 2022

 
  • Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies

 
  • May 4, 2022

 
  • Geography

 
  • May 5, 2022

 
  • Sociology

 
  • May 6, 2022

 
  • General English

 
  • May 7, 2022

 
  • Physical Education and Sports

 
  • May 9, 2022

 
  • History, Chemistry

 
  • May 10, 2022

 
  • General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

 
  • May 11, 2022

 
  • Environmental Education

 
  • May 12, 2022

 
  • Computer Applications

 
  • May 13, 2022

 
  • Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music

 
  • May 16, 2022

 
  • Physics, Political Science

 
  • May 17, 2022

 
  • Public Administration, Business Studies – II

 
  • May 18, 2022

 
  • NCC

 
  • May 19, 2022

 
  • Computer Science

 
  • May 20, 2022

 
  • Life Sciences

 
  • May 21, 2022

 
  • Mathematics

 
  • May 23, 2022

 
  • Economics, General Foundation Course

 

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download PSEB Punjab board

  • Candidates first need to visit the official website of PSEB 
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads, " ‘important links"
  • Then, click on the "Date Sheet" option
  • Now, tap on the PSEB Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 Links
  • Click on the view document of the respective date sheet.
  • Download the Punjab board date sheet for future reference.

