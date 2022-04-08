PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet Revised: Check New Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Class 12 examination has been revised by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). All those students who want to check the revised date of the Class 12 exam can do so by visiting the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. The Board has revised exam dates for several subjects for "administrative reasons."
According to the revised date sheet, the class 12 term two exams for the Punjab Board will now start on April 24 with the Home Science exam and end on May 23, 2022. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration. While the dates for the majority of exams have not been changed, students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes. However, PSEB has not changed the exam dates for the Class 10 Term 2 Examination, and it will be held between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Like other boards, PSEB has also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year.
