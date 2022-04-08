PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet Revised: Check New Schedule Here

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: The date sheet for the Class 12 examination has been revised by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). All those students who want to check the revised date of the Class 12 exam can do so by visiting the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. The Board has revised exam dates for several subjects for "administrative reasons."

According to the revised date sheet, the class 12 term two exams for the Punjab Board will now start on April 24 with the Home Science exam and end on May 23, 2022. The Board has revised the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education, Sports Business, and Public Administration. While the dates for the majority of exams have not been changed, students are advised to keep checking the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - to ensure they do not miss out on any further changes. However, PSEB has not changed the exam dates for the Class 10 Term 2 Examination, and it will be held between April 29 and May 19, 2022. Like other boards, PSEB has also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year.

Date Subject April 24, 2022 Home Science April 25, 2022 Vocal Music April 26, 2022 Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy – II April 27, 2022 Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology April 28, 2022 Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education, NSQF Subjects April 29, 2022 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu April 30, 2022 Music (Tabla) May 2, 2022 Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies May 4, 2022 Geography May 5, 2022 Sociology May 6, 2022 General English May 7, 2022 Physical Education and Sports May 9, 2022 History, Chemistry May 10, 2022 General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture May 11, 2022 Environmental Education May 12, 2022 Computer Applications May 13, 2022 Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music May 16, 2022 Physics, Political Science May 17, 2022 Public Administration, Business Studies – II May 18, 2022 NCC May 19, 2022 Computer Science May 20, 2022 Life Sciences May 21, 2022 Mathematics May 23, 2022 Economics, General Foundation Course

PSEB Punjab Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download the date sheet

Candidates first need to visit the official website of PSEB

On the homepage click on the link that reads, " ‘important links"

Then, click on the "Date Sheet" option

Now, tap on the PSEB Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 Links

Click on the view document of the respective date sheet.

Download the Punjab board date sheet for future reference.

