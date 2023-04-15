PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2023 Date: Official Confirms Tentative Date, Check Here

PSEB Class 8th result date 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the PSEB Class 8 results. According to media reports, PSEB official has confirmed that Punjab Class 8th results 2023 will be declared around April 25. The date has not been finalised yet. Candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The results will also be available on its partner website- indiaresults.com.

Moreover, the PSEB official hinted about the Punjab Board class 10th results date. He said that the PSEB 10th result 2023 date has not been finalised yet but it can be expected in the month of May. Candidates must visit the official website regularly for updates.

This year, PSEB scheduled to begin the class 8 exams on February 20. However, it was rescheduled to begin on February 25. The change in exam schedule was done due to G-20 summit, the beginning of CBSE Board exams and Hola Mohalla festival.

How to check PSEB Class 8th result?