Punjab Board Exam 2022: PSEB Classes 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheets Released; Check Here

Punjab Board Exam 2022: The PSEB term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). As per the exam schedule, the Board will conduct the term 2 exams in April through offline mode under strict COVID-related measures. As per the PSEB datasheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exams will be held from April 29 and conclude on May 19, and the Class 12 term 2 exams will start on April 22 and end on May 23.

The Punjab School Education Board has released the syllabus and structure of the question paper for the Term 2 exams for the students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long-answer-type questions, similar to Term 1. Class 10 examination will start on April 29 with Punjab-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A Exam and Class 12 examination will begin with Home Science on April 22, 2022.

PSEB 10th Date Sheet

Subjects Dates Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A April 29, 2022 Music Vadan April 30 English May 2, 2022 Science May 4 Music Tabla May 5 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B May 6 Mechanical Drawing & Painting/ Tailoring/ Agriculture/ Physical Education



Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting(Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods/

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Arabic (For re-appear)/ French/ German May 7 Social Science May 9 Music (Gayan) May 10 Computer Science May 11 Home Science May 12 Welcome Life May 13 Mathematics May 16 NSQF subjects - Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing May 17 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) May 18 Health and Physical Education May 19

PSEB 12th Date Sheet

Subjects Dates Home Science (045) April 22, 2022 Music vocal April 25 Philosophy (041), Geometrical Perspective and Architectural design (047), Bookkeeping and Accountancy (030), History and appreciation of arts (050), Accountancy-II (142) April 26 Sanskrit (019), Business Organization and Management (029), Gurmat Sangeet (039), Psychology (044) April 27 NSQF Subjects- Groceries (196), Automobiles (197), Healthcare (198), Information Technology (199), Security (200), Health & Lifestyle (201), Tour & Tourism (202), Physical Education and Sports (203), Agriculture (204), Apparel (206), Construction (207), Plumbing (208) April 28 Punjabi Elective (004), Hindi Elective (005), English Elective (006), Urdu (007) April 29 Music - Tabla (038), Fundamentals of E-Business (144) April 30 Dance (040), Defense Studies (043), Agriculture (065) May 2 Geography (042) May 4 Sociology (032) May 5 General English (001) May 6 Economics (026) May 7 History (025), Chemistry (053), Business Economics & Quantitative Methods- II (143) May 9 General Punjabi (002), Punjab History & Culture (003) May 10 Environmental Education (139) May 11 Computer Application (072) May 12 Religion (035), Music- Instrumental (037), Arabic (020), French (023), German (024), Rural Development & Environment (051), Media Studies (150), Biology (054) May 13 Political Science (031), Physics (052) May 16 Welcome Life (210) May 17 National Cadet Corps (209) May 18 Computer Science (146) May 19 Public Administration (33), Business Studies - II (141) May 20 Mathematics May 21 Physical Education & Sports (049) May 23

Punjab Board Exam 2022: Here's how to download PSEB Date sheet 2022 for term 2

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, check the ‘important links’ section, therein click on the ‘date sheet’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the PSEB date sheet for Class 10 and 12 links

Step 4: Click on the view document of the respective date sheet.

Step 5: Download the Punjab board date sheet for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock