Punjab Board Exam 2022: PSEB Classes 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Date Sheets Released; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Punjab Board Exam 2022: The PSEB term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). As per the exam schedule, the Board will conduct the term 2 exams in April through offline mode under strict COVID-related measures. As per the PSEB datasheet 2022, the Punjab board Class 10 term 2 exams will be held from April 29 and conclude on May 19, and the Class 12 term 2 exams will start on April 22 and end on May 23.
The Punjab School Education Board has released the syllabus and structure of the question paper for the Term 2 exams for the students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. The PSEB Term 2 exams will be held for short and long-answer-type questions, similar to Term 1. Class 10 examination will start on April 29 with Punjab-A, Punjab History, and Culture-A Exam and Class 12 examination will begin with Home Science on April 22, 2022.
