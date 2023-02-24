Punjab Board Postpones PSEB Class 12 English Exam Scheduled For Today, Details Here

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has postponed the class 12 English exam that was scheduled for today, February 24. The exam was postponed at the last moment and students had to return from their exam centre. The PSEB class 12 exam was scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Punjab Board class 12th English paper postponed

According to the Punjab Board officials, the exam has been deferred due to administrative reasons. The revised exam date will be announced by PSEB soon. The Punjab board has recently revised the PSEB class 10th and 12th exam date sheet. According to the schedule, PSEB class 12 Environmental Education exam scheduled for March 6 was deferred to April 21.

PSEB class 12 board exams started on February 20 and will conclude on April 20. PSEB class 10 examinations will be held from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm.

Violence in Punjab

It must be noted that Punjab on Friday witnessed a complete collapse of law and order when hundreds of supporters of 'Warish Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh staged a massive protest in Amritsar against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan. The violent protestors broke the barricades at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar while holding swords, guns and other weapons in their hands. They also went on to capture the Ajnala Police station.