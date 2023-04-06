Punjab Board To Release Class 5 Results Today; Check How To Get Marksheet

PSEB's class 5 results is set to be released today, April 6, 2023 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The results can be accessed by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in.

On the official website, the marksheet can be downloaded. The written tests were conducted by the board between February 24 and March 4, 2023. The G-20 meeting, the beginning of the Central Board of Secondary Education exams, and the Hola Mohalla celebration collectively forced alterations to the PSEB Class 5 timetable.

Students need to be ready with their roll number and full name in order to get the marksheet. Punjab School Education Board Vice Chairman Dr. Varinder Bhatia will announce the results of the fifth grade academic year 2022–23.

The official website reads, "Students can check pseb 5th class result 2022 with their roll number or name at www-pseb-ac.in. Official 5th class result 2022 punjab board is now available at the official site of PSEB or india result com. Students can directly login or search for their pseb.ac.in 5th class result with roll number or name."

How to check the PSEB Punjab Board 2023 result?