Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The results for the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Supplementary Examination have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Friday, September 3. All those candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan supplementary examination for Classes 10 and 12 can check their results by visiting the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the results have been declared for senior secondary, secondary, secondary vocational, Varishth Upadhaya, Praveshika, Sr. Sec. Deaf and Dumb and CWSN, and Sec. Deaf and Dumb and CWSN. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result.
This year as many as 10,36,626 students registered for the exams and 8,77,849 of them qualified for the BSER 10th examination. RBSE announced the Class 10 BSER results on June 13. The overall pass percentage for the BSER 10th Exam was 82.89 percent. while the Class 12th BSER exam result was declared on June 6.
