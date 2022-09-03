Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The results for the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Supplementary Examination have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Friday, September 3. All those candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan supplementary examination for Classes 10 and 12 can check their results by visiting the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the results have been declared for senior secondary, secondary, secondary vocational, Varishth Upadhaya, Praveshika, Sr. Sec. Deaf and Dumb and CWSN, and Sec. Deaf and Dumb and CWSN. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result.

Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supply Result: Here's how to check results

Step 1: In order to download the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Supply Results, candidates are required to visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Supply Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check Rajasthan 10th Supply Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's direct link to check Rajasthan 12th Supply Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

This year as many as 10,36,626 students registered for the exams and 8,77,849 of them qualified for the BSER 10th examination. RBSE announced the Class 10 BSER results on June 13. The overall pass percentage for the BSER 10th Exam was 82.89 percent. while the Class 12th BSER exam result was declared on June 6.

Image: PTI/ Representative