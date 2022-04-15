Rajasthan Board Class 5 And Class 8 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Schedule Here

RBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022: In a recent development, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has revised the date sheet for Class 5 and Class 8 exams 2022. The revised schedule highlights that the RBSE Class 8 exam will now begin on April 17, 2022. It will continue till May 17, 2022. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam 2022 will be conducted between April 27 and May 17, 2022.

To be noted that along with dates, the timings have also been released. The exams for classes 5 and 8 will be conducted in a single shift. The exams for Class 5 will be conducted between 7.30 am and 10 am. The class 8 students will be taking the exams between 10.30 am and 1 pm.

Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam 2022: Check Revised Date Sheet Here

Mathematics exam on April 27, 2022

English exam on May 1, 2022

Hindi exam on May 8, 2022

Environmental Science exam on May 12, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi exam on May 17, 2022

Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam 2022: Check Revised Date Sheet Here

Mathematics exam on April 17, 2022

English exam on April 27, 2022

Hindi exam on May 1, 2022

Social Science exam on May 8, 2022

Science on May 12, 2022

Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi/Punjabi on May 17, 2022

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam 2022: Class 10 and 12 exam details

The Class 12 Senior Secondary exams are being conducted. It was started on March 24 and will continue till April 26, 2022. The Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been started on March 31 and will continue till April 26, 2022. The Class 10 secondary exam has been started with the English paper on March 31 and was followed by Science and Mathematics on April 5 and April 12 respectively.

The exams are being conducted in offline mode. All the COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Students, as well as staff members, will have to maintain distance, use masks and sanitizers.

This year more than 20 lakh students will be appearing for class 10, 12 final exams. The exams are being taken at 6,074 centers. It has also been announced that the sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres are under CCTV surveillance.