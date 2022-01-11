Rajasthan Board Exams 2022 For Classes 10, 12 To Be Held From March 3

Rajasthan Board Exams 2022: The board examination for classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to be conducted on March 3 by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) under strict COVID protocols. On Monday, a high-level meeting of the examination committee was held under the chairmanship of education minister BD Kalla.

It was being speculated that the board examination would be postponed this year due to the prevailing COVID pandemic situation across the state and in the country.

Rajasthan Board Exams to be held on March 3

At the meeting, it was confirmed that the Rajasthan Board Examination 2022 will be conducted. This year, more than 20 lakh students are going to participate in the examination at 6074 centers. The examination will be held under strict COVID guidelines, under full security and CCTV surveillance. The practical examination for Class 12 will start on January 17 under the strict vigilance of invigilators. Education Minister Kalla said strict action will be taken against those who try to cheat. The additional chief secretary of the education department, Pawan Kumar Goel, said the state education authority would make all efforts to conduct the examination in a safe and fair manner in coordination with other concerned departments. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and to get more information related to board examinations.

COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

COVID cases in Rajasthan are on a steep rise. The state reported a total of 5660 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 9,76,177, followed by one death on Sunday. Meanwhile, the active COVID cases in Rajasthan have increased from 14,166 to 19,467 in the last 24 hours. The majority of cases in Rajasthan were reported from Jaipur, which is the most affected city in the state.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative