Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Date Likely To Be Out Tomorrow

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the dates for releasing class 10 and class 12 results on May 23, 2022. An RBSE official had earlier told a media organisation that the Class 10, 12 exam result dates are to be announced on May 23, 2022. During the interaction with the media organisation, the official mentioned that the evaluation is almost completed. The result date, once announced, can be checked on official website and Twitter handles.

"We have not decided the dates for the dates for Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, the result declaration dates will be announced next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May, following which the 10th exam result will be announced in June," the RBSE official said.

Rajasthan board result 2022: Check important dates here

RBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced on May 23, 2022

The result is likely to be out by Month end

This year, the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 were concluded on April 26, 2022. Following the trend, the Education Minister of Rajasthan will release the result at a press conference. In order to check the result, registered candidates should be ready with their login credentials such as roll numbers and other details that are available on the admit card. Candidates will have to secure above 33% marks in each subject to be declared pass. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Results: Step-by-step guide to download Rajasthan matric, inter results